Stephanie's Lingerie is on the move

AN ICONIC fixture in Warwick for the past 27 years, Stephanie's Lingerie is uprooting and moving a few doors down to a new store next week.

Owner Kim Siebenhausen said a few cosmetic changes have been made to the new location opposite the post office at 1/111 Palmerin St to prepare for the grand opening on Monday.

"We cut into a wall that was there and built some fitting rooms," she said.

"There were some funny cupboards at the sides and we had to put our hanging system up."

A lick of paint, some plaster and new carpet have helped to create a bright new space, with the store's existing branding set to stay.

Mrs Siebenhausen said her husband Ross and a team from Bradfield Building had been working extremely hard since the decision was made in May.

A move had been on the cards for a while, but with her lease coming to an end Mrs Siebenhausen said it was time to make the call.

"We've been thinking about it for a while but you have to be ready and this year was the time to do it," she said.

"Just lucky the shop became available," she said.

Mrs Siebenhausen has owned the popular shop for the past nine years, specialising in bra fitting and stocking a wide range of sleepwear and intimates.

She believes the upcoming move will help boost foot traffic for the business and will help entice younger shoppers into paying a visit.

"It's a busier position for retail," she said.

"We're excited to be there for Jumpers and Jazz."

The whole family has been enlisted to help with the move, which will be celebrated with a number of opening specials including 20% off winter sleepwear and half-price bras.