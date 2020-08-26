STEPPING IN: New council CEO to start within weeks

WITH only weeks before he takes over the reins, the Southern Downs Regional Council's new chief executive already has big plans for the region.

A former Stanthorpe resident and Quilpie Regional Council CEO, David Burges will bring 26 years' experience in local government across urban, regional, and rural areas to the role.

Despite the tough times ahead for a region still in recovery from drought, fires, and pandemic, Mr Burges said he was looking forward to getting started.

"I know that I am coming into this role at a challenging time, but I am looking forward to contributing to the opportunities that support the growth and sustainability of the region," Mr Burges said.

"I am committed to working cohesively and transparently with councillors and council staff to exceed the community's expectations and deliver a region that is a great place to live, work, invest, and visit.

"Having grown up in Stanthorpe, I already have a solid understanding of what our region stands for, what makes it great, and what makes it tick."

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said he was eager to bring someone with Mr Burges' extensive council experience to the team.

"David has a wealth of knowledge and understanding of the legislative, human resource, community, and economic challenges and opportunities facing Queensland councils, particularly regional and rural councils," Cr Pennisi said.

"David will be supported by the councillors as we work collectively to steer the region through ongoing drought and bushfire and Covid-19 recovery.

"Our recruitment process was comprehensive and thorough, and I would like to thank all the impressive applicants for their interest in working with our council and community."

Mr Burges will commence as SDRC CEO on September 14.