Yve Stocks, Chris Hatfield, Bob Malony, Phillip and Jo Ariel, Stephanie Molony and Peta and Dean Murphy at the Jumpers and Jazz Winter Dinner at the Warwick Town Hall on Friday, July 21.Photo Deanna Millard/Warwick Daily News

WARWICK has come alive to celebrate the Jumpers and Jazz in July Festival for 2017.

Visitors from far and wide have joined hundreds of locals to make the most of the gorgeous winter weather and the plethora of events being hosted around town.

Our photographer Deanna Millard has been out and about snapping pics of the crowds enjoying the festivities and live music.

Did we take your picture? Check out the gallery below.