Stepping up the war on ice

Elyse Wurm | 8th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
OPEN FORUM: Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg, PHN Darling Downs and West Moreton chief executive Simone Finch, Member for Maranoa David Littleproud, Sunrise Way chief executive Wendy Agar and Warwick Police Sergeant Shane Reid welcomed community input on tackling ice.
OPEN FORUM: Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg, PHN Darling Downs and West Moreton chief executive Simone Finch, Member for Maranoa David Littleproud, Sunrise Way chief executive Wendy Agar and Warwick Police Sergeant Shane Reid welcomed community input on tackling ice. Elyse Wurm

A PANEL of leading figures at the forefront of the battle against ice faced a crowd of about 100 concerned Warwick citizens at the Town Hall on Tuesday night.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud led the open discussion, joined by Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg, PHN Darling Downs and West Moreton chief executive Simone Finch, Sunrise Way chief executive Wendy Agar and Warwick Police Sergeant Shane Reid.

The weight of expectation hung in the room as the urgency of practical strategies was pressed by both the panel and those in attendance.

"We've got to call it what it is,” said Mr Springborg.

"It's crystal meth and it destroys your life.”

Mr Springborg pressed the need for state and federal governments to work closely together to enforce action.

"There's no point if the state is doing one thing and Commonwealth is doing something else,” he said.

Sgt Reid gave an overview of the current state of the issue in Warwick, suggesting the need for a three-pronged approach of addressing availability, education and rehabilitation.

"We're never going to arrest our way out of it,” SgtReid said.

Questions were fired from those gathered, refusing to let key challenges blocking effective action be glossed over.

Transport to rehabilitation facilities in Toowoomba and Brisbane was a recurring concern, as was the minimal number of programs available for those wanting to seek help.

The need for support networks when people returned from rehabilitation programs was also raised.

"If you don't look into those issues, you set them up for failure,” one attendee said.

Sources of education were passionately discussed, as many agreed schools were already under pressure from their existing workload.

A community approach to education was the general consensus, which David Littleproud said was vital to combating the issue as a whole.

Announcing the Federal Government was offering funding to support Local Drug Action Teams, the MP urged the crowd to rally together against ice.

"The opportunity is there,” Mr Littleproud said.

"We've got to own it as a community.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  community forum drug use ice addiction warwick town hall

