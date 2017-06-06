Sterling performance sees Warwick State High School live up to musical reputation

ROCK ON: Thomas Lowe, Haylee Butler and Niamh Hogan go through their paces.

IT'S been a few years since I ventured along to a Warwick High School musical (that I wasn't in), but the wait was worth it.

The 2017 production of The Great Australia Rock Musical certainly didn't disappoint, leaving the audience on its feet and this theatre-goer humming It's A Long Way To The Top for three days.

From start to finish the band thundered through one Aussie rock classic after the other, gems like Eagle Rock, Jump In My Car, Help Is On It's Way, Boys In Town, Working Class Man and many others that kept the audience tapping along.

And when the whole cast swung into full song, the result was downright impressive.

Vocally there were a few stand-outs, like the Governess (Bek Muller) but for a cast of amateur school kids having a crack, they did themselves proud.

The lead roles were cast well and those young thespians played their bogan caricatures admirably. Loud, obnoxious and funny.

Tomas Cole brought the house down with his dry delivery of some classic one-liners and Jack Bartz nearly stole the show with his portrayal of lawyer Mr Howard.

One major thing that stuck right out were the amazing sets, whoever looked after those should take a big bow.

I'd be lying if I said it was all perfect, there was the odd bum note and the odd set crashing down, but as is the way, these minor slips probably went unnoticed by the majority of the crowd. And who cares anyway, the cast were having a ball. Well done, bring on 2019.