NO COMPLACENCY: Southern Downs residents have been warned against exceeding water restrictions despite recent rainfall. Picture: Ali Kuchel
News

Stern warning dished out over water overuse

Jessica Paul
22nd Jan 2021 5:00 PM
Residents across the Southern Downs have been urged to remain vigilant in water management despite an encouraging rainy start to the year.

Southern Downs Regional Council has warned residents the 120L per person, per day water restrictions will remain for as long as the region is drought-declared.

An SDRC spokeswoman said several drought assistance initiatives are still available, with many to set up stalls at upcoming agricultural shows for easier access.

“As a result of consultative meetings with the agencies involved in drought support in the region, (SDRC) in collaboration with a number of local drought will host a stall at the Stanthorpe Show, the Allora Show, and the Warwick Show,” they said.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi encouraged anyone feeling the impact of ongoing drought to reach out and seek information on what support options were available.

“We have had some fantastic rainfall in the region recently, but the inflows into our major dams have not been significant enough to break the drought,” Cr Pennisi said.

“At our stalls at the local agricultural shows, we will have available drought information packs that include details on types of financial support, mental health support … and an invitation for primary producers to participate in ‘Ten Minutes with a Master’ sessions.

“Feedback from previous ‘Ten Minutes with a Master’ sessions have been very positive, as (they) connect primary producers with agencies and service providers to discuss how they can access and benefit from drought assistance.”

Cr Pennisi also encouraged residents to share any drought relief initiatives or ideas with the council.

