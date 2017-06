A TRUCK with a load of molasses has rolled over near Goondiwindi this morning.

The incident occurred around 7am this morning, 10kms east of Goondiwindi on the Cunningham Hwy.

The driver was uninjured in the crash but crews were tasked to deal with the spillage of the load.

Traffic control is in place along the stretch where the crash occurred and fire crews have left the scene in hands of the Goondiwindi Council.