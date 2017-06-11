Still a chance of some rain on Southern Downs

Crowds braved the drizzle to hunt for a bargain at the Allora Community Auction on Sunday. There was plenty of cloud cover but little rain.

FARMERS on the Eastern Darling Downs needing rain to plant winter grain crops are set to be disappointed.

Senior forecaster Gordon Banks from the Bureau of Meteorology in Brisbane said there would be more showers and the chance of a thunderstorm tomorrow.

"A storm is a possibility in the Warwick area but it is more likely the storm will be closer to the New South Wales border,” he said.

"I wouldn't expect too much rain, 5mm to 10mm if you are lucky.”

"Showers are predicted for the south east corner on Tuesday but the heavier falls will be closer to the coast,” he said.

Generally over the next week, there will be no cold bursts or frosts with minimum temperatures two to five degrees above average in the Warwick area with maximums one to two degrees above average .

"The lowest at Warwick will be around seven degrees over the next few days with some cooler air coming in at the weekend.”

The heaviest rainfall from 9am today was 13mm at Spring Creek Rd with falls in excess of 20mm in the ranges further east. Upper Springbrook had 160mm in the 30 hours to 3pm today.

In the 24 hours to 9am today, the highest fall on the Southern Downs was 22mm Carr's Lookout. There was .2 for Warwick.