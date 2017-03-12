Still time to cash in on Big Book Sale bargains

BOOKS GALORE: (Back, from left) Krystal and Connor Aulsebrook, Julie Cameron and (front) William Aulsebrook at the Sunrise Rotary Big Book Sale which goes to 3pm today at 50 Albion St.

IF you live in the Warwick area and have 20 minutes to spare before 3pm today, head to 50 Albion St and the Rotary Club of Warwick Sunrise Big Book Sale.

The sale is in premises at 50 Albion St between Betta Bilt Cabinets and the Daily News.

Big Book Sale co-ordinator Dell Maxwell said there were at least 5000 books for sale all categorised.

"We had a great response on Saturday and there is a constant flow of visitors today for the last day of the book sale,” Mrs Maxwell said.

Julie Cameron was at the Big Book Sale with her daughter and grandchildren.

"I am looking for books for the grandchildren and there are a lot of excellent children's books,” she said.

The use of the premises for the book sale have been donated by Norm and Rhonda Betts, of Betta Bilt Cabinets,

The book sale goes to 3pm today. Rotary is running a barbecue and all proceeds will go to Rotary projects and charities in the Warwick area.