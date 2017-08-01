Still time to nominate best in business

21°
Sophie Lester
| 1st Aug 2017 8:33 AM
PROUD RESULT: 2016 Business Excellence Awards winners Lake Leslie Tourist Park owners Adam and Caroline Bennett with Heritage Bank manager Jennyfer Rowley.
PROUD RESULT: 2016 Business Excellence Awards winners Lake Leslie Tourist Park owners Adam and Caroline Bennett with Heritage Bank manager Jennyfer Rowley. Deanna Millard

THERE is still time to nominate local employers for top honours in the Warwick business community.

The 2017 Business Excellence Awards are less than four weeks away, and Warwick Chamber of Commerce president Julia Keogh said the subcommittee was preparing busily for the big night.

"We have extended the closing date for nominations to Thursday to allow some extra time,” Ms Keogh said.

"We know how busy our area has been with the huge success of Jumpers and Jazz this year, so we hope that by giving local business owners a few extra days, they will come on board and nominate for recognition in one or more of the award categories.

"A few business owners have spoken to me over the past week or so, and have said that they don't think that they should nominate themselves.

"But when we start talking about it and they realise that it is actually a great way to spend a small amount of time, looking at why they started in that particular industry, what they do well and what sets them aside from similar businesses.”

Nomination forms can be found at warwick chamber.com.au or by emailing warwick bea2017@outlook.com

The Business Excellence Awards will be held on August 26 at 6pm at Warwick Town Hall.

Topics:  business excellence awards events warwick chamber of commerce whatson

