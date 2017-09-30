Stitch in remembrance

CRAFTY: Julie-Ann Kawano (left) and Sharlene Gladman are stitching poppies for the 5000 Poppies Project.

A SEA of red is set to cover the lawns of the Australian War Memorial next year, and two Allora women are contributing to the crimson installation.

Sharlene Gladman and Julie-Ann Kawano have taken up their crochet hooks to join poppies to be included in the mammoth art installation, the 5000 Poppies project.

Though only 5000 are included in the name, at least 60,000 will be stitched in time for Remembrance Day 2018 - 100 years on from the end of the First World War.

"They want to cover the whole lawn with handmade poppies,” Mrs Gladman said

"We're going to try to crochet as many as we can and personally I'd love to have one done for as many people as there is in the Allora area.

"That means we're going to try to make 1000 poppies by July next year which is when they want them posted off.

"Anyone who is prepared to lay down their lives deserves all the commemoration and accolades they can get.”

A lifelong crocheter, Mrs Gladman said after becoming accustom to the pattern she could stitch together one of the small poppies in about half-an-hour.

She said for her and Ms Kawano, the endeavour was also deeply personal.

"Julie-Ann found the project on Facebook and we just thought it would be a great idea,” Mrs Gladman said.

"I had at least one great uncle in the First World War and my grandmother's cousin served in Gallipoli before going onto the Western Front.

"Julie-Ann's great-grandfather Thomas Charlton died in France.

"We're honouring the men who fought for our country and our freedom; just because they're no longer around doesn't mean we should forget them.”

Mrs Gladman said when all 1000 poppies are stitched she wanted to personally load them onto the post truck.

"We'd also welcome anyone else to crochet poppies and help us meet our goal, or even if they have any black and red wool they would like to donate,” she said.

"You can also attach a message to the poppy to commemorate a relative.”

To get involved, phone Sharlene on 0435801102.