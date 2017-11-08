Stitching a special connection

Warwick Poppies committee (from left) David, Gail and Harry Guest, Carol and Richard Warren, Helen Fitzpatrick, Gill Benson, Tony Fitzpatrick and David Benson celebrating the launch of the project for Remembrance Day 2018.

ALLORA crafters are set to contribute to the more than 11,000 poppies being collected for a mammoth art display on the other side of the globe.

The Warwick Poppies team at St Mary's Church in Warwick, England, have set their target at 11,610 - one for every life lost from the Royal Warwickshire Regiment alone during the First World War.

Helen Fitzpatrick said it was a small group that had spearheaded the hunt for poppies.

"We first found the story in the Daily News by virtue of a Google alert that we had set up to pick up anything on the internet that mentioned Warwick and Poppies in the same item,” Mrs Fitzpatrick said.

"We are actually four married couples - and Harry is David and Gail's son - and we are all active members of the congregation at St Mary's Church in Warwick.

"Carol, Gill and Gail are all good knitters. I can't knit at all, but I'm making felt poppies.

"Warwick Poppies 2018 was an idea born out of a tree that won the public vote in St Mary's Christmas Tree Festival in 2016.

"It was covered in hand crafted poppies, and decorated by the Women's Institute. Our Church is very large and we are home to the Royal Warwickshire Regimental Chapel.”

After a putting their plans in place, the campaign officially launched in early September, and the group is well on their way to gathering thousands of poppies ahead of Remembrance Day 2018.

Mrs Fitzpatrick said the group was awaiting the swap with Allora knitters Julie Kawano and Sharlene Gladman.

Mrs Gladman said she and Ms Kawano planned to swap 100 poppies with the Warwick Poppy Project.

"It's very exciting - we're both very proud and honoured to be able to do something for our own community,” she said.

"They're sending us felted, crocheted and knitted ones and I know kids over there are also making some from paper plates.

"We've notified the mayor about it so we'll get her in the mix when we're ready to send them.

"We'll have to send them off before October so when we get the 100 done and we're close to our 1000 we'll send them off.

"Hopefully we might be able to spot our own when they're on display in the church.”

"We have been bowled over by the level of support that we are receiving,” Mrs Fitzpatrick said.

We were inspired to reach out to Australia as it was brilliant to think that, all those thousands of miles apart, we were all doing the same thing.

"The poppy is such a universal symbol, and 2018 will mark the centenary of the end of World War One.

"How better to honour those whose lives have been touched by conflict, by mutually sharing our tribute across the world. Both our nations lost so many soldiers through war, we have a shared heritage.”