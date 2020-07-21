Menu
Crime

WATCH: Ute rams MP's car in busy street

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
20th Jul 2020 7:50 PM | Updated: 21st Jul 2020 11:50 AM
A STOLEN ute has rammed Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan's car in Townsville's CBD.

The North Queensland First leader's car was parked on the corner of Hanran and Stanley Street when the ramming occurred at 2.30pm today.

Video footage of the incident showed the Toyota LandCruiser reverse into Mr Costigan's car, which is emblazoned with his NQ First logo and a photograph of himself.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan.
The ute is seen driving away from the area after it hit Mr Costigan's car.

A QPS media spokesman said police were investigating the matter.

Mr Costigan was in Townsville today to promote a policy addressing environmental restrictions on primary producers in reef catchments.

