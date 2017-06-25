21°
Stolen car 'used in fuel theft'

Elyse Wurm | 25th Jun 2017 4:21 PM
STOLEN: A man is assisting police with their inquiries after petrol was allegedly stolen from Allora yesterday.
A CAR reported stolen from Wilsonton Heights is believed to have been used to swipe petrol from an Allora petrol station yesterday afternoon.

Police allege the silver commodore wagon filled up with $60 worth of petrol at about 3:50pm, before the driver drove away without paying.

Later that night, it is alleged the driver evaded police directions twice when signalled to pull over.

Police suspect the vehicle was the same one stolen on June 18 from the Toowoomba suburb and allege it has been used in a number of offences between Toowoomba and Warwick, including stealing and evading police.

A man with a solid build and beard was reported to have been driving the car when the petrol was stolen from Allora yesterday.

No other people were in the vehicle.

A man is assisting Warwick police with their inquiries.

Topics:  allora petrol drive-off stolen car warwick crime

