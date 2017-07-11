Stolen ute set alight in early morning Warwick joyride

A stolen ute was found on fire this morning near the Warwick showgrounds.

Residents reported a car on fire near the Warwick showgrounds off Cleary St at about 6.30am.

Warwick firecrews responded and extinguished the blaze.

Warwick police confirmed the ute was stolen and had been taken on a joyride.

Police reported the ute had been fishtailing along a grassy track when it came to rest in a muddy ditch.

It appears the ute was then set alight and offenders have taken off on foot.

Police investigations are continuing.