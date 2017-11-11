Stopping all stations to the Railway

TOP JOB: Robyn Miles is the cheerful owner/manager of Allora's beloved Railway Hotel.

TOP JOB: Robyn Miles is the cheerful owner/manager of Allora's beloved Railway Hotel. Jonno Colfs

FOR more than 100 years, Allora's Railway Hotel has been a meeting place and community hub, standing proud in the heart of the small Southern Downs community.

It's the quintessential local pub, family-friendly and full of colourful characters, more than ready for a chat or a laugh.

Manager Robyn Miles owns the pub with her parents Cec and Jan Miles and will have been in charge for 10 years this December.

Cec and Jan run a carpentry business out of Harrisville, which employs Robyn's siblings.

The family also owns the Commercial Hotel, just down the road, which they acquired in 2011.

Miss Miles said she was a hairdresser, working in Ipswich but wanted something different.

"I got out of that and started working in pubs,” she said.

"After a few years managing the local in Harrisville I moved to the Valley in Brisbane, which was a bit of a culture shock for a country girl like me.”

Caleb Bell lines up a shot in the pool room. Jonno Colfs

After a few years gaining more venue management experience in Brisbane, Miss Miles said her family decided to make a foray in the world of pub ownership.

"They all got together and decided they wanted to help me out,” she said.

"We were going to buy a pub and I would manage it.

"It was a little daunting, so we looked for a country pub that would be a good place to start.”

The family scoured southeast Queensland looking a possible pubs, and Miss Miles scouted venues in Roma, Nanango and other places before coming to check out the Railway Hotel in Allora in 2007.

"It had a good feel to me straight away,” she said.

"It had been well-looked after, was clean and tidy and didn't have that dark and eerie feel that a lot of country pubs do.”

The Railway Hotel went to auction in October 2007 and the Miles family purchased the premises.

Mrs Miles said the previous owners, John and Rhonda Fraser stayed on to offer guidance and support during the ownership transition, which was finalised on December 17, 2007 after licensing and the necessary paperwork was approved.

The Railway Hotel in Herbert St. Jonno Colfs

"They couldn't have been more helpful,” she said.

"And I couldn't be more grateful for that support especially as I'd just moved to strange town not knowing a single.

"It was a big responsibility but I jumped in.”

Over the years since the Robyn took over, the Railway Hotel has undergone a huge makeover, with lots of different stages of work being completed.

The kitchen was modernised, with the addition of a cold room, the public bar was completely refurbished and the entire venue has been recarpeted.

As well the pub's six accommodation rooms were overhauled, the venue's toilets were completely remodelled, and in 2015 a beer garden was added at the rear of the premises.

"We always have a steady flow of people staying in our rooms,” Miss Miles said.

"During the week we have contractors staying and over the weekends we get a tourist crowd.”

The family also spent a full year refurbishing the Commercial Hotel.

"We were getting a lot of functions booked at the Railway and it essentially shut the bar or the dining room to other patrons,” she said.

"So these days, the Commercial is used as a function or event centre, which frees up the Railway for the locals.”

Visitors to the Railway Hotel, will be greeted by a friendly and chatty staff - the locals are keen to chat and for those after a bit of a thrill, the pool table, jukebox and pokie rooms beckon.

Miss Miles said the pub had a wonderful atmosphere.

"On a typical Friday night, we'll get the workers come in for knock off drinks, then the families come for dinner, others come for a relaxing drink on the veranda and as the night kicks on, the party crowd settles in,” she said.

"The place is always full of fun and laughter.

"And I think the thing I love most about Allora is that you'll see patrons from 18 to 80 lined up and getting along at the bar.

"The youngsters have that respect for their older generations and everyone gets along and enjoys themselves.”