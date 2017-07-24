21°
Stories behind the branches

Sean Teuma
| 24th Jul 2017 2:04 PM
Maryann and Richard Wallace with Janet Eyles at the Carbal Community Art Group tree.
Maryann and Richard Wallace with Janet Eyles at the Carbal Community Art Group tree. Sean Teuma

TREE Jumper exhibition winners have been announced for another year, and their stories are just as impressive as their designs.

OPEN ARTISTIC - Suzanne Bauer

SUZANNE Bauer resides on the outskirts of Brisbane in Indooroopilly, and travelled many kilometres to get the inspiration for her winning design.

"It was a surprise to win,” Mrs Bauer said.

"I went down to Tenterfield for some inspiration, as there are a lot of beautiful colours there.

"I just wanted to create something that represented the fallen leaves.

"I challenged myself this year, and incorporated a number of old tree jumpers into the design.

Suzanne Bauer's victorious Open Artistic category tree.
Suzanne Bauer's victorious Open Artistic category tree. Sean Teuma

Despite previously earning a high commendment in one of her seven prior designs, Mrs Bauer said that she didn't enter to win.

"I don't enter for the glory of winning,” she said.

"I do it because I love it.”

A closer look at the detail of Suzanne Bauer's winning entry.
A closer look at the detail of Suzanne Bauer's winning entry. Sean Teuma

EXCELLENCE IN KNITTING AND/OR CROCHET - Diggers Garden Group

BEGINNING with a social day almost 28 years ago, Diggers Garden Group is relatively new to the Jumpers and Jazz exhibition.

Since that day, the group has grown to just under 200 members, with a number of members participating in the Tree Jumper exhibition for the past four years.

Group member Barbara Hannon said it was a great place to be involved in.

"We're very excited and pleased to have won,” Ms Hannon said.

"A lot of work from a few dozen of us went into it.

"The best part of the event is the friendship involved with putting the entry together.

"The group connects people, and I've certainly made many friends from it.”

The Diggers Garden Group winning entry in the Excellence in Knitting and/or Crochet category.
The Diggers Garden Group winning entry in the Excellence in Knitting and/or Crochet category. Sean Teuma

Ms Hannon said the group was just happy to enter the competition.

"We wanted to focus on into and out of the blues,” she said.

"That encapsulates music and how people feel, amongst other things.

"Pamela Hart coordinated the efforts.

"There was a team of women knitting and creating props that helped to put together the design.

"We come together on the day and piece together how we want it to look.”

A further look at the various elements of the Diggers Garden Group entry.
A further look at the various elements of the Diggers Garden Group entry. Sean Teuma

COMMUNITY GROUP - Carbal Community Art Group

WHAT started out as a way for Elders to decorate a tree, has turned into an award.

The Carbal Community Art Group was formed after their 2015 Jumpers and Jazz design, and group coordinator Janet Eyles said it was the start of something special.

"Originally we thought it would be nice for the Elders to decorate a tree,” Ms Eyles said.

"Since then the group has grown to hold weekly meetings and connect people.

"It is a great outlet for socialising, and is open to everyone.”

The design this year focused on the Indigenous culture in relation to the meander theme, and Ms Eyles said the group all chipped in.

"It's been great to showcase the Indigenous culture in our tree,” she said.

"It makes a positive mark on the community, and to be able to display our proud culture is amazing.

"The support we've had from Carbal Medical Services to make this group happen is second to none.”

Winner of the Best Community Group award, Carbal Community Art Group.
Winner of the Best Community Group award, Carbal Community Art Group. Sean Teuma

Richard and Maryann Wallace are members of the group, and they said they were over the moon with the win.

"We were gobsmacked when we found out,” Mr Wallace said.

"We've been a part of the group since the beginning, and were confident of a good showing, but to win is just amazing.”

The community group provides a friendly environment for members, and Mrs Wallace said she loves being involved with the group.

"The group provides so much for a number of people,” Mrs Wallace said.

"It gives people support, healing, learning of culture and also lots of fun and laughs when we get together.”

There are many intricate details in Carbal Community Art Group's submission.
There are many intricate details in Carbal Community Art Group's submission. Sean Teuma

"MEANDER” THEME - Narelle Mercer

Narelle Mercer's victorious tree in the 'Meander' category.
Narelle Mercer's victorious tree in the 'Meander' category. Sean Teuma

A close-up of Narelle Mercer's 'Meander' themed winner.
A close-up of Narelle Mercer's 'Meander' themed winner. Sean Teuma

HALL OF FAME RECIPIENT - Jessica Thompson

Jessica Thompson's Hall of Fame worth entry.
Jessica Thompson's Hall of Fame worth entry. Sean Teuma

A detailed look of Jessica Thompson's masterpiece.
A detailed look of Jessica Thompson's masterpiece. Sean Teuma
