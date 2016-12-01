STORM ALERT: Severe storm warning for Southern Downs issued

Caralee Mirfin took this great shot during Monday's storms.

THE Bureau of Meteorolgy have issued a severe storm warning for south east Queensland including the Southern Downs.

This will be the fifth day in a row that the Southern Downs has been hit by storms, including hailstorms on Sunday and Monday.

The BOM website states severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Maroochydore, Coolangatta, Ipswich, Moreton Bay and islands, Noosa and Caboolture.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

A severe storm is currently affecting the Moreton Bay Shire from Esk to Caboolture.

Another update is expected from the BOM at 3.10pm.