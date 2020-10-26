Menu
STORM THREAT: Warwick braces itself for the impact of predicted severe thunderstorms. CREDIT: Kirsty Bretag
Weather

STORM CHECKLIST: Warwick residents brace for wild weather

Tessa Flemming
26th Oct 2020 5:50 PM
THE Bureau of Meteorology has updated its thunderstorm forecasts, warning that severe thunderstorms are most likely to hit Warwick and the Granite Belt tomorrow.

The warning came at 12pm, stating “now is the time to prepare your home for the possibility of damaging to destructive wind gusts, large to giant hail and heavy to intense rainfall.”

It comes as meteorologists predicted more rain could be on the way this morning.

If you want to follow BOM’s advice, but don’t know where to start Warwick SES local controller John Newley has provided his top tips to staying safe tomorrow:

-LOOK AT YOUR ROOF:

“Make sure it’s nice and secure,” Mr Newley said.

Even tiled roofs can present problems, so check tile pointing in advance and get a handyman to help you out if necessary.

Also be sure to clean out your gutters and the kerb as grass and leaves can prevent rain from flowing through.

– GET GOOD AT HOUSEKEEPING

With strong winds, outdoor equipment can soon turn into a menace.

“Trampolines and outdoor furniture can get tossed around in the wind so try and secure those down,” Mr Newley said.

– LOOK AFTER YOUR PETS

Keep an eye on your pets during a storm, Mr Newley warned.

“Most hate that sort of noise and tend to do the bolt and can be hard to find afterwards,” he said.

– RECTIFY NOW

Most importantly, now was the time to fix previous problems before they got out of control.

In an emergency, SES have to prioritise, meaning that mightn’t always get to you immediately.

“If people have had difficulties, now is good time to rectify it,” he said. “If you work in advance, you will save yourself trouble down the track.”

In the event of an emergency, call emergency services on triple-0 or the SES on 132 500.

Warwick Daily News

