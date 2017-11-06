Storms drench Warwick and aren't done yet

SOAKED: Heavy rain fell in Warwick last night, cutting power to over 4000 homes.

A GREAT downpour last night saw Warwick soaked with 26mm of rain and winds of up to 70km/hr.

The Bureau of Meteorology put out a severe thunderstorm warning for Warwick about 7.55pm last night, with the storm hitting the CBD earlier than expected at 8.05pm.

Forecaster Harry Clark said there was substantial rainfall throughout the region, with 50mm of rain recorded in Ballandean and 54mm in Accommodation Creek.

Thunder and lightning also lashed Warwick.

Mr Clark said there was a chance of thunderstorm in the Rose City again today, with the possibility they could be severe.

"Patchy rain clearing the area now, that'll clear this morning and we'll be left with a warm day,” Mr Clark said.

"But there is a chance of more storms later today.”

Mr Clark said the storms would start in western Queensland before slowly moving east, reaching Warwick in the late afternoon.

"It's driven by a surface trough in the lower level and combining with an upper trough in the upper level,” he said.

"The upper trough provides instability that we need for thunderstorms to develop.”

Mr Clark said there was a chance of a storm again tomorrow but it was not looking likely, but there is a chance of showers both tomorrow and on Wednesday.

Today is predicted to reach a top of 30 degrees while tomorrow is expected to see a maximum of 28 degrees.

Mr Clark said after tomorrow, conditions would be quite a bit cooler for the rest of the week.

"By Wednesday there is a max of 23 so a fair bit cooler than what we've seen for the last few days,” Mr Clark said.