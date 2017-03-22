Stormwater issues raised as council repairs burst pipe

Southern Downs Regional Council workers inspect a pipeline at Quart Pot Creek near Britannia St, Stanthorpe on Wednesday, March 22.

ANOTHER incident has added to a spate of pipeline dramas in Stanthorpe.

After 100,000 litres of contaminated water poured from Stanthorpe Wastewater Treatment Plant into Quart Pot Creek last Tuesday, Southern Downs Regional Council workers this morning attended a pipeline break near Britannia St.

A council spokeswoman confirmed a small break had occurred in the urban line.

"Thanks to prompt notice from a community member, council staff turned the line off and are now repairing the line,” she said.

Long-standing issues with Stanthorpe's pipeline system were raised at length during the council's general meeting this morning.

More details to come.