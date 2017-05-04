Straighten up, mister, magistrate warns man

A WARWICK man was told to get his "arse into gear" by Magistrate Bevan Manthey in court yesterday.

Roland Jesse James Gibbs was charged on March 16 for three drug-related offences including possessing and producing dangerous drugs.

This week he also answered to additional charges for drug-driving and drug possession.

Corrective services officer David Franklin said the 24-year-old had a "fairly extensive" history of marijuana use.

"You're still a young fella, you need to start bending your back and get your arse into gear," Mr Manthey said.

Gibbs was given 12 months probation, 80 hours community service and disqualified from driving for seven months.

In sentencing, Mr Manthey warned that should Gibbs face him after breaching any of the orders, there would be a fair chance of doing jail time.