‘STRANGE AND SILLY’: Residents confused by outback ruling

OUT WEST: Mark Murphy with young rams at his Karbullah property, near Goondiwindi considers the new rulings useless to most residents.

AS LIFE regains some sense of normality for most Queenslanders, residents in the Goondiwindi region have once again been left questioning the division between city and “outback” in the latest coronavirus road map to recovery.

In the three-step plan, delivered by the state and federal government on Friday afternoon, Queenslanders will be able to travel 150km for recreational purposes come Saturday, and for those in outback regions, this travelling distance will be extended by 500km.

But this ruling did not apply to the Western Downs council area. According to the current road map, the Goondiwindi region is not included in the list of 23 “outback” regions which will receive special considerations despite the neighbouring Balonne Shire being included in the list.

Sheep farmer Mark Murphy said the decision was a “bit strange”, especially as the region was yet to have a positive coronavirus case.

“That doesn’t get us to Toowoomba to go and get simple stuff, even a trip to Warwick is over two hours so I don’t know. It would be appear to be a little bit silly,” Mr Murphy said.

“That’s 230km just to Toowoomba and I know you can travel further for compassionate and medical reasons but we’ve got to travel a distance to get anywhere.”

The ruling is the latest to confuse the region’s residents, with the initial 50km easing leaving many residents saying there was “no reward” for rural residents’ success in avoiding the pandemic.

Mr Murphy classified the region as “out west” and not necessarily outback but said the restrictions had been overly cautious for many rural communities.

“I think the restrictions in place everywhere are a bit over the top in the bush,” he said.

“I understand why they’re there but no one is travelling anywhere really in rural centres.”

Goondiwindi Mayor Lawrence Springborg said it was a ruling that had become the focus of the community, rather than the positive news of reopening.

“If you went back to early last week, having a discussion about dining running again by the middle of June, you would have gone,’ it’s not going to happen’. But the current road map enables it,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we became concerned about being considered an anomaly,” he said.

Cr Springborg said he had been similarly confused by the rulings until discussions with Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young.

“I completely understand those who raised the issue with me over the weekend and I also understand why it was done,” he said.

“It’s a pretty tough decision, but the line had to be drawn somewhere and the Goondiwindi region is in that interesting boundary that is not really southeast Queensland and yet not really ‘outback’.”

Dr Young said the decision was about protecting remote communities.

“People who live in adjacent regions to the Outback (like Goondiwindi region) may also not have had any cases, but they live closer to areas that will have had cases. People in these adjacent areas can travel up to 150km from 15 May which may take them to areas with cases,” she said.

“The boundary for ‘Outback Queensland’ was drawn to try to protect those people who live in remote Queensland.

“They do not have the same ready access to healthcare and their population tends to have a higher proportion of vulnerable people.”

Cr Springborg said the council had been working on other ways to ease the strain of closures.