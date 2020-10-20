Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FAMILY'S ANGUISH: Langshaw brothers Jayden and Tarryn Alexander have died within 8 years of each in horrific crashes. Tarryn was just 19.
FAMILY'S ANGUISH: Langshaw brothers Jayden and Tarryn Alexander have died within 8 years of each in horrific crashes. Tarryn was just 19.
News

Strange highway death is family’s second unthinkable loss

Shelley Strachan
20th Oct 2020 2:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GYMPIE region family is trying to come to terms with the loss of a second son in a vehicle accident after the grim discovery of a body near the Bruce Highway today.

Police have this afternoon confirmed the body is that of 28-year-old Jayden Alexander. His next of kin have been notified.

Jayden is the big brother of Tarryn Alexander, who was just 19 years old when he died in a quad bike accident near the Muster site eight years ago.

COVID cancels Gympie Christmas celebration

It has been five days since the accident left the car which Jayden had been travelling in completely totalled on the side of the highway, just south of Gympie.

UPDATE: Body found during search for missing man

After several calls for information amid concern for his whereabouts, police and SES spent the day today searching up and down the highway in the vicinity of the crash.

Jayden Alexander. Photo: My Police
Jayden Alexander. Photo: My Police

Tarryn Alexander was killed when his quad bike hit an on-coming car in the Amamoor State Forest in December 2012.

Tarryn and his mate had been on the run from a park ranger on two stolen quad bikes when they rounded a bend on Amamoor Creek Road and ran into an oncoming four wheel drive being driven by a Learner driver.

Youth spared jail after quad bike crash killed best mate

The Learner driver was cleared of any wrong doing.

Quad bike death toll disturbing

Among those who supported Tarryn's mate when he front the Gympie District Court on a charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, was Jayden, who was asked by the judge to address the court on life without his youngest brother.

The loss is unthinkable for the parents of Jayden and Tarryn, who have a surviving son and daughter.

Police in their hunt near the Bruce Highway this morning for a missing man.
Police in their hunt near the Bruce Highway this morning for a missing man.

More Stories

gympie crashes gympie deaths
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOBS BONANZA: 10+ opportunities in Warwick right now

        Premium Content JOBS BONANZA: 10+ opportunities in Warwick right now

        Careers With more than a dozen jobs advertised in the last week, it’s time to get applying! You never know where it could lead you.

        NEW CRAFT: Revitalised rodeo markets promises tourism boom

        Premium Content NEW CRAFT: Revitalised rodeo markets promises tourism boom

        Community At least 150 stallholders from across the state will flock to the beloved Warwick...

        GIDDY UP: What’s on for Melbourne Cup in Warwick

        Premium Content GIDDY UP: What’s on for Melbourne Cup in Warwick

        Whats On Seats are sure to be limited at these Warwick Melbourne Cup events. HOW TO BOOK...

        Warwick Christmas classic back on the cards

        Premium Content Warwick Christmas classic back on the cards

        News ‘The holiday season reminds us to focus on the joy and love that we have’: Changes...