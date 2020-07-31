Menu
COME ON IN: Eastern Colour strawberry farm will open to the public for the first time on Sunday for a pick your own experience like no other.
Community

Strawberry farm’s bold ‘PYO’ move

Emily Clooney
31st Jul 2020 5:30 PM
A GRANITE Belt strawberry farm is set to delve into the world of ‘pick your own’ this weekend, opening the family-run farm to the public for the first time.

This Sunday, Eastern Colour Strawberry Farm are set to become just the second strawberry grower in the region to host a PYO, encouraging residents and travellers to learn where their produce comes from.

Director Nathan Baronio said there were “plenty of nerves” with opening the farm to the community for the first time.

“You just want things to go right, people to have fun and have a good time, and there not to be any issues,” Mr Baronio said.

“It’s good, it’s educational, and I can tell you first-hand fresh fruit always tastes better.”

Mr Baronio said opening the farm at the end of the picking season ensured very little damage could happen to the plants.

“They’ve finished their season, so we can let people go through and pick what they want and we don’t have to worry about the pants getting knocked,” he said.

“It made a bit of sense rather than the fruit going bad”

Mr Baronio hoped the novelty of seeing where fresh produce came from would encourage more people to come along.

“It’s a bit exciting. It’s good to put something forward that the community can get involved in as well,” he said.

“We don’t want people to miss out and we don’t want to leave a bitter taste in anyone’s mouth.”

The pick your own strawberries will start at 10am on Sunday, with trays selling for $25 each.

Registration is essential for the event.

To reserve a spot, email office@easterncolour.com.au.

