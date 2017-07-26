Street art a stroke of inspiration

SPLASH OF COLOUR: Toowoomba artist Ian McCallum is creating a large-scale painting outside Warwick Art Gallery for Jumpers and Jazz in July.

BEFORE even stepping into Warwick Art Gallery, visitors can now sit back and soak up a masterpiece.

Toowoomba artist and signwriter Ian McCallum has spent the past two days creating a large-scale painting on the brick wall facing the gallery, a creative amalgamation of colour, texture and energy.

Unlike tree jumpers that are packed away at the end of the festival, this painting will be a constant tribute to the spirit of Jumpers and Jazz.

Heavily influenced by typographic styles and painting processes, Mr McCallum said his work gathered urban life and the natural environment.

"Yarnbombing is a new form of street art, so it's a combination of craft, nature and street art,” he said.

Including elements representing band posters ripped from brick walls, as well as craft patchwork, the piece gathers traditional and modern creative imagery.

"It's the representation of patchwork with a mis- matched visual nature,” Mr McCallum said.

"I like to mix the clean against the rough, then the stripes against that texture.

"I like that contrast.”

Green and black stripes running along the base of the work were created to reflect a previous Jumpers and Jazz art installation, the Knitchen.

A stringy bark tree was used as textural inspiration, a familiar fixture in the southern Queensland landscape.

"One of the ideas was to use plants that are around here,” Mr McCallum said.

He was shocked to discover the source of his inspiration stood proudly outside the gallery, directly facing his work.

Incorporating texturing and lettering, the piece combines an array of punchy colours, including bright yellow, pink and pastel shades of teal.

Clean, straight lines are set against curved ones, with different strokes used to add new points of interest across the painting.

"I looked at what was going on in the festival and tried to add it in,” Mr McCallum said.

"In everyday life I'm always on the lookout for things.”

The large-scale painting was completed yesterday.