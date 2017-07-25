Street art takes shape

INSPIRED: Ian McCallum is creating a large-scale painting as part of public art initiative First Coat.

TRAVELLING public art initiative First Coat has rolled into town and started a large-scale painting outside Warwick Art Gallery.

Toowoomba-based artist and signwriter Ian McCallum made the first strokes yesterday.

Mr McCallum said the piece would be inspired by the festival and the natural environment.

"Jumpers and Jazz is all about the old crafts like knitting, crocheting and quilting,” he said.

"I used that as a point of reference.

"It's all about how nature and craft weave together,” he said.

Green stripes run along the base of the work, which Mr McCallum said were inspired by the Knitchen, a previous Jumpers and Jazz installation made by gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians.

Painting will resume at the gallery on Albion St this morning and is due to conclude this afternoon.