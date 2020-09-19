STREET CRED: Unique artworks reinvigorate Rose City

IN ACTION: Brisbane artist Gus Eagleton at work on a wall in Icon Alley in Ipswich Central. Picture: contributed

A UNIQUE street art project marrying creative flair with community spirit is giving some of Warwick’s most treasured buildings and businesses a new lease on life.

Brisbane artist Gus Eagleton will transform the once-blank back wall of Warwick Twin Cinemas into a work of art over the next two weeks, funded as part of the Works for Queensland project.

Mr Eagleton said his Warwick piece will use a blend of art mediums and techniques to create a beautiful result with a strong community message.

“I travel as much as I can. It hasn’t been as possible to travel too much at the moment, but I’ve been doing some regional Queensland spots, where this kind of thing has been getting some interest,” he said.

“I usually like to delve into topics anyone could think about. My art generally focuses on people, and I try to keep my art more relatable and focused on everyday life.

“I think I’m going to title this piece something to do with rain – it’ll be something about the evening rains that towns can sometimes expect, and looking at the drought crisis as a whole.”

Gus Eagleton’s artwork in progress on the back wall of Warwick Twin Cinemas. Picture: SDRC

Warwick Twin Cinemas owner Michel Kairouz hoped the building’s facelift would help such modern artworks take off throughout the Rose City.

“It’ll be something nice to look at on a bare wall, so we and the SDRC decided to do something a little different,” Mr Kairouz said.

“Anything that will improve the look and encourage visitors to come in and have a look as well – anything to make our little town look exceptional is ideal.

“Business hasn’t picked up yet, but we’re hoping the holiday and the project will encourage the community to come back to the cinema again.”

A Southern Downs Regional Council spokeswoman said members of the community were welcome to head down and watch the artistic magic unfold.

“Local artists and art enthusiasts can head down to the council carpark behind Warwick Twin Cinema to see Gus in action throughout this week and next,” she said.

Warwick businesses interested in joining the Rose City’s street art scene should contact the SDRC.

To check out more of Gus Eagleton’s work, head to his website and or Instagram @instaguss.

