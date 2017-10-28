News

Street Parade provides big morning out for local families

Cherish and Andrew Sullivan with youngsters Colt and Darcy at the Warwick Rodeo Street Parade.
Cherish and Andrew Sullivan with youngsters Colt and Darcy at the Warwick Rodeo Street Parade. Sean Teuma
Sean Teuma
by

AS PALMERIN St turned into a sea of smiling faces, two young children got their first chance to take in the mesmerising nature of the Warwick Rodeo John Dee Street Parade.

Colt and Darcy Sullivan were on deck as the assortment of floats made their way through town, with their parents by their side.

Mother Cherish Sullivan said it was a great family experience to be able to spend outdoors.

"Andrew (husband) and I remember growing up with the street parade, and we're so glad Colt and Darcy were able to see it this year,” Mrs Sullivan said.

"We were upset when it was gone last year, but we're happy that it is back.

"We're certainly hoping to be back here again next year.

Andrew Sullivan said the event was good for both children and the wider Warwick community.

"They absolutely loved it,” she said.

"It's good for the town because there is people everywhere.

"Having rodeo events like this in town is great, and it's been very exciting for our children.”

The Warwick Town and Country Vets, as well as the firefighters, were favourites of young Colt and Darcy.

