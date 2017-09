Kylie Brasch, pictured with Georgie McDermid, won best dressed woman.

Kylie Brasch, pictured with Georgie McDermid, won best dressed woman. Sean Teuma

COMFORTABLE weather and a terrific atmosphere set the scene for quality fashion statements at the Allora Cup meet at Allman Park today.

Toowoomba Rugby League and Wattles Ambassador Georgie McDermid was on track to judge the various categories for best dressed on the day.

The winners for each best-dressed category were:

Girl: Katelyn Peters

Boy: Daniel Hughes

Man: Russell Hughes

Woman: Kylie Brasch

Couple: Liz and Nicholas Suduc

Check out all the winners in our gallery below: