Strong entrepreneur shares battle with postnatal depression

ENCOURAGING OTHERS: Jamie McMillan will co-author the book focusing on how women can feel empowered within their own community

ALLORA entrepreneur Jamie McMillan wants to show Southern Downs women it’s OK to love yourself.

While never officially diagnosed, the owner of Wild Sage Collective said overcoming postnatal depression had been one her greatest challenges, and would have been impossible to beat had it not been for the help of the supportive women who taught her the importance of self love.

“Knowing what I know now, (postnatal depression is) what it was,” Ms McMillan said.

“But I didn’t have the courage to put my hand up and said ‘I’m really struggling here and I need some help’.

“I was able to get through it by finding ways to incorporate and learn self-love and belief.”

Despite her own incredible journey, when approached by friend and Toowoomba businesswoman Tammie Pike to contribute to the new book, Empowered Women Empowering the World, she was initially hesitant to share her story with the world.

“Imagine if someone walked into your office and asked you to write 4000 words on yourself — it’s confronting to say the least,” Ms McMillan said.

“But it’s allowed me some place for healing on my own personal journey and elevated some trauma held within my heart space, to be able to put it to paper and send it out to a publishing company like that.”

Ms McMillan also said while writing the book, Ms Pike encouraged her to realise the difference her women-led business had been able to create over the past few years — something which remained a core focus for the health and wellness store owner.

“Having a network of women around you is paramount — once we learn to build each other up instead of tearing each other down it’s a recipe for success,” she said.

It was an inspiring ethos that continued to grow as the collective christened its new home and website earlier this month.

“We had been at the studio for two years, but we just outgrew it,” Ms McMillan said.

“To be honest, COVID-19 came at a really good time for us, because it had this silver lining of allowing us to stop the grind.

“The book, the website, the store — it kind of just aligned all at once.”

To pre-order a copy, head to www.wildsagecollective.com.au from July 1, and the book will be officially launched on July 19.