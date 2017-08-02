Strong Fathers leading the way

Members of the Strong Fathers program after being presented with their graduation certificates.

THE program helping men become better fathers concluded with a graduation yesterday.

Carbal Medical Centre programs manager Charlie Rowe said that the Strong Fathers program offered fathers the chance to change their lives for the better of their families and themselves.

"One of our main aims is to help fathers to realise that they're a role model in the lives of many people that look up to them,” Mr Rowe said.

"It's almost like a support group where people can talk to others that have been on a similar journey to them, and discuss how they got through it.

"The fact that these fathers have graduated from the program is a massive achievement, and recognition of the hard work that everyone has put in.”

The program was only supposed to run for six weeks, but Mr Rowe said that it was extended due to the positive nature of the sessions.

"We were scheduled to have six sessions over the course of six weeks,” he said.

"But our fathers have had so much to share and discuss that it' taken 16 weeks.

"That is great, and it's a sign that they're committed to the cause.”

Mr Rowe said that members have done extremely well to get to where they are today.

"People have given up drugs, and changed their attitude tremendously since coming through the doors,” he said.

"They've improved the way they percieve things, and are looking a lot healthier.

"A healthy mind leads to healthy choices, and these gentleman are making healthy choices.”