Strong market continues for home renters

Renters and buyers will be buoyed by the latest news.
Renters and buyers will be buoyed by the latest news.
Sean Teuma
HOME buyers and renters have been treated to a dose of good news, with Consumer Price Index continuing to remain strong in the market.

Real Estate Institute of Australia president Malcolm Gunning said increased investment as a result of taxation strategies has contributed to maintaining steadier rental rates than usual.

"The All Groups CPI, increased by 0.6 per cent in the June quarter giving an annual increase of 1.8 per cent,” Mr Gunning said.

"This is marginally lower than the annual increase to the June quarter of 1.8 per cent.

"The annual change for the analytical series of trimmed mean and for the weighted median was 1.8 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively, with the annual change in the trimmed mean being the same for the past three quarters and for the weighted mean the same for two quarters.

"This is below the RBA's target zone of 2-3 per cent and suggests the continuation of historically low interest rates for some time yet.”

Mr Gunning said those looking to get into the buying market will also benefit.

"With the CPI figures always a central component of the RBA's consideration, the latest inflation data would suggest that home buyers can be comfortable in the knowledge that interest rates will remain stable for a while yet,” he said.

