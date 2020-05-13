Strong online performance causes student numbers to soar

DESPITE the outbreak of coronavirus and changes to routine classroom learning, enrolments continue to grow at Warwick Christian College.

On the cusp of reaching their 200th student enrolment, College principal Carmelo Rubio credits the diverse education teachers can provide.

“We’ve actually gained enrolments; I don’t think it’s a direct result of COVID-19 but I think that gave the parents time to decide to send the rest of their children here,” he said.

“It was one child who came to high school here, then their two younger siblings and another two cousins.

“They saw how well he was doing, so they came and toured the campus and liked what they saw.”

With the ability to provide students with a flexible learning environment, the College ensures all students graduate with a Certificate of Education and a VET certificate three.

While students’ classroom activities were restricted during the first three weeks of term two, Mr Rubio believes the flexible classroom environment prepares students for tertiary education.

“The older kids liked it better from home, many reported they worked more and were more efficient,” he said.

“As a smaller school, we have the flexibility to be able to offer it (at home learning) and all the seniors know, if you’re not well just work on your laptop from home.

“Some of them already do that, by grade 11 and 12 they’re deciding if they want to get the work dome from home and their parents are mostly OK with it, so long as there is a valid reason.”

Classroom achievements are not the sole focus for the College which strives to produce students with a reputable character once they graduate.

“WE want them when they leave here to go into the community with the best character that they can to make an impact on the place,” Mr Rubio said.

“If they do that through doing a certificate course or getting the best OP/ATAR, that’s fine but we want to work on the persons character.”

Hopeful to enrol at least one new student per grade per year, Mr Rubio is continuing to expand the school in the Southern Downs community.

“I’m getting close to my working career finishing and I want to go out with a bang,” he said.

“I want to be able to say I got a few things done at the school; one of the major projects I want to look at is a central courtyard.

“But the other thing I believe we stand out for is our calm environment, we have some specifically needs students who come because their anxiety levels are raised in the classroom.

“They come here and they just settle in, and I’m not saying we cure everything but we do provide a great environment.”