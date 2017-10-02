Strong prices at Ascot Cattle Sale

IMPRESSIVE RESULTS: Jackie Wedge, Jim Wedge and auctioneer Paul Dooley with the Lot 69 charolais bull.

THE dry weather experienced throughout Queensland wasn't enough to deter punters from opening their wallets on Friday.

The Ascot Cattle Sale was held at North Toolburra, on the property of the Ascot Cattle Company.

Stud owner Jim Wedge said they were happy with the results from the sale.

"There was a good turnout, especially considering the dry weather we've had,” Mr Wedge said.

"It shows despite the conditions, the beef industry is still very strong.”

A number of vendors made the journey from around other parts of Queensland and New South Wales.

"There is a good interest from interstate buyers,” he said.

"About 70% of the sales went to Queensland buyers, however we did see visitors from New South Wales, and have previously had people from Victoria and South Australia.

"It's an indication the brand is fairly well known for quality bulls.”

The top priced charolais went under the hammer for $24,000, while the top priced angus sold for $22,000.

The average price for the charolais was $7800, with the angus prices averaging $8500 for the sale.

Mr Wedge said the clearance rate was amongst the things he was most impressed with from the sale.

"Only two bulls failed to sell, with the 64 netting a good average,” he said.

"We're very happy with both the clearance rate and the prices from the day, as it could've been much worst due to the conditions people have been experiencing.

"The angus bull prices were down a bit on last year when there was a Queensland record, and the charolais prices experienced growth.

"It's the seventh sale on the property.

"We have a property in Glen Innes, where we have 350 angus stud cows and roughly 300 stud charolais breeders between the two properties.

"It enables us to have two sales each year, as there are substantial numbers of quality bulls coming through.”

The winter sale at the property will take place in April next year.