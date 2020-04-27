Strong saleyard prices despite persistent hurdles

Stanthorpe has hosted two strong sales in 2020 with a third to come in a matter of weeks. Picture: FILE

Stanthorpe has hosted two strong sales in 2020 with a third to come in a matter of weeks. Picture: FILE

STANTHORPE’S saleyards continue to thrive despite the adversities thrown their way.

The annual March George and Fuhrmann Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale attracted more than 1500 head.

Dominated by good quality Angus cattle, the 1034 steers offered attracted very strong competition from feedlot buyers.

The late weaner and store sale on May 14 is expected to host between 700-800 head according to George and Fuhrmann’s Maugan Benn.

“The sale is definitely going ahead. That will be our last weaner sale for this season,” Mr Benn said.

“The weaner sale in March and the Charolais sale in April (16th) both went off extremely well.

“We were extremely happy with the prices at both sales.

“We had a top of $5.40 per kilo in March for steer calves and a top of $4.40 for the weaner heifers.

“At the Charolais infused sale we had a top of $4.90 for steers and a top of 404c for heifers.

“It’s a long way ahead of what graziers achieved in 2019,” Mr Benn said.

Despite the drought and the restrictions imposed as a result of COVID-19, Mr Benn said it’s been a positive start to 2020 for them.

“Probably, I guess, the other thing to take into account is sales in Stanthorpe attract a very wide buying gallery,” he said.

“People come from a long, long way.

“Back in March the borders weren’t shut but the sale in April, when they were shut, the figures show it didn’t affect the sale.

“We’ve been very lucky the border closures and restrictions have had a minimal affect on the cattle markets.”

Mr Benn said the Stanthorpe saleyards committee have been very proactive in ensuring all the restrictions are adhered to and that sales can run as efficiently as they have.

May 14 will mark the last sale at the Stanthorpe saleyards for the year.

“Every year we have the three premier sales. Obviously with the amount of cattle sold through the drought, the area doesn’t have the number of cattle to have more sales.

“We’ve just been focused in making sure these have been good sales.”

To find out more about May’s sale you can phone George and Fuhrmann’s Maugan Benn on 0427 253 528, Matthew Grayson on 0419 686 540, Blake Doro on 0423 962 797 or Brian Gillam at 0428 299 725