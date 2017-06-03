Strong start for Warwick over 35s side in title defence

The Warwick side get ready to take on Toowoomba in their second game of the 2017 Over 35 State Championships. Back row from left - Peter Wallace, Grant Windle, Matt Hagenbach, Craig Jeffery, Chris Bergemann, Peter Somers, Jamie Reid, Grant Smith, Craig Windle, Noel King, Adam Byrne. Front row from left - Dave Carlson, Dion Phillips, Peter Keeble, Kane Hancock, Luke Riley and Jason March.

THE Warwick over 35 hockey team is well on their way to defending their status as reigning state champions at this weekend's 2017 tournament.

The event is being held at the Warwick Hockey Association grounds in Queens Park and started last night, with fixtures being held today ahead of finals tomorrow.

Winners in Rockhampton last year, the Warwick side is keen to go back-to-back.

Organiser Adam Byrne said the team was made up of men he had played with over the years.

"We're all mates and have all played with each other at some point," he said.

"Blokes have joined the team from all over the state and we're keen to win again."

Matthew Hagenbach is captaining the side this year which is starting the tournament in Pool A, and it joined by Warwick players Jamie Reid, Jason March, Peter Wallace, former Warwick boys Craig and Grant Windle among others.

The team played last night, running over opponent Gold Coast 4-0.

They took on Toowoomba this morning at 10am and at full time the score was 5-1 to Warwick.

Dave Carlson scored two goals with Matt Hagenbach Grant Windle and Noel King all scoring one goal each.

Eight teams are vying for the title this year, with two teams from Brisbane and Warwick, and one a piece from Toowoomba, Gold Coast, Gladstone and Hervey Bay.

The Warwick pool A side will play again this afternoon at 2pm.