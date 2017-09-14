20°
Strong wind gusts bring back chill

FREEZING: The Thomas Byrnes statue would've needed his winter woolies to get through today's cold. Sophie Lester
Sean Teuma
by

YOU weren't alone if you felt like you were about to be blown away yesterday.

Wind gusts reached a top of 63km/hr as Warwick experienced a drop of 12 degrees from Wednesday's spring scorcher.

Michael Paech, meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology said the the drop in morning temperatures would continue over the weekend.

"On Thursday morning, the minimum temperature was 13 degrees, well above the September average minimum of 7.1,” Mr Paech said.

"With clouds over the top and the wind up, it kept that temperature high.

"Temperatures into the minimum are expected throughout the Darling Downs due to the winds dropping fairly rapidly through the evening, and a cold and dry air mass.

"The combination of those two means morning frost will return.

"Although Thursday's temperature was listed as 18 degrees, it felt closer to 10 due to the sustained south-westerly winds.”

Warwick is expecting a top temperature of 22 today, with maximums of 24 and 25, as well as clear skies, predicted for the weekend.

