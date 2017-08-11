26°
News

Student memories all that remains of Downs school

Jonno Colfs
| 11th Aug 2017 7:13 AM
SILENT SCHOOL: In happier times, the playground at Tannymorel School getting a good workout.
SILENT SCHOOL: In happier times, the playground at Tannymorel School getting a good workout. Warwick Daily News Archives

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER more than 100 years of laughter and children's chatter, the playground at Tannymorel State School has fallen silent for the final time.

The school recently closed after being slated for closure in 2016.

At the time a spokesman from the Department of Education said it was down to declining student numbers.

"As no enrolments have been identified for 2017 or into the future, the Minister for Education recently approved the publication of a notice for the proposed closure of Tannymorel State School,” he said.

Tannymorel resident Mrs Myrtle Wagner has fond memories of her time as a student at the school in the 1940s as well as when she returned in 1974 for 20 years as a teacher's aid.

"I loved it, but I'm sad that Tannymorel just keeps disappearing,” she said.

"At one point, there was the coal mine, two hotels, a post office, a garage, the school, a general store and a couple of dance halls.

"When the railway closed, they started trucking the coal to Swanbank, but that proved too expensive and eventually the mine shut.

"That was the end of the town. It died then.

"Now we've lost the school, it's a disaster.”

Mrs Wagner said there were about 12 kids in the district who went to school elsewhere for their own reasons.

Resident Terry Baker has lived next door to the school for more than 30 years and attended as a student himself years before that.

"I knew it was closing up, just wasn't sure when that would happen, but there have been some signs up for a while,” he said.

"They just weren't enough kids to make it worth it, I guess it's better off closing.”

Long time resident Barbara Laws went to the school during the war years.

"And right back when it was the Farm Creek School my mother and father both went to it,” she said.

"My sisters and I loved the school and most of my children and some of my grandchildren went there as well. I feel sad about, it was a lovely school with great facilities and I think everybody is sad but I think it should have kept going.”

Mrs Laws' sister Binkie Morgan echoed the sentiment.

"It's sad, but there have been so few children there for quite some time,” she said. "The amount of money just to keep it open wouldn't have been viable. We had a great time at the school, there would have been 40 plus children then.

"I haven't heard what they're going to do with it, it's a huge shame. They only built a new library a few years ago.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  education queensland school closure tannymorel state school

Southern Downs landholders demand to be heard

Southern Downs landholders demand to be heard

Hundreds flock to Freestone to raise concerns about the invasive pest control scheme

Almost 11,000 Queenslanders struck by flu as cases spike

There have been almost 4000 reported flu cases in southeast Queensland in the last week.

“This year we are seeing a significant spike."

OPINION: Why not just ask gay people?

GAY MARRIAGE: None of my business.

Why spend $122 million to ask everyone?

Forum to guide future of health on Southern Downs

No Caption

Issues affecting the health of Warwick residents will be on agenda

Local Partners

YMCA and pool set to merge under massive changes

Stanthorpe's YMCA and pool are set to be run by the same group under huge changes to the facilities.

Massive community donations from Pentath-run

PRESENTATIONS: The Warwick Pentath-run committee made donations of $10,000 in total to 13 community group from the proceeds of the 2017 event. (Back, from left) Helen Schillings (Lions), Glen Reid and Dave Kemp (Warwick Motorcycle Club), Dani Peel (Warwick Gymnastic Club), Jenny Rainbird (Lions), Di Werner and Margaret Trahair (Pentath-run), Gerard Walsh (major sponsors Daily News), (front) Karen Gilchrist (Pentath), Jessica Carey (Rotaract) and Georgie Stewart (Pentath).

Thirteen groups benefit from success of the Pentath-run

Final on for Wattles in the TRL A-grade competition

CLASS: Wattles halfback Matt Duggan during a recent game against last season's premiers Pittsworth.

Coach vows past results mean nothing when it comes to finals

More than 50 teams for carnival at Cunningham

POSSESSION: Cunningham player Anthony O'Leary (with ball) in possession in an Australian under-21 squad polocrosse series in Sydney a fortnight ago.

National squad member to play in home carnival

Numbers near 200 for Go Girls on motocross track

GO GIRL: Warwick rider Emily Riley in action in motocross.

Warwick District Dirt Bike Club gears up for major meeting

No faith or favour for Survivor star

MELBOURNE flight attendant Jericho Malabonga isn’t afraid to put aside his strong Christian faith to win Australian Survivor.

Hilarious: GoT star surprises famous superfan

Leslie Jones was surprised by one of the star's from Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones superfan Leslie Jones freaks out after meeting actor

Paulini could face jail time over bribery charges

Paulini (centre) on stage in The Bodyguard. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

Singer allegedly bribed government employee for a licence

The Bachelor recap: Balls of carbs and jumping from planes

“Sorry, can ... can I have a word with you, Sian?”

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

Stevie Nicks is coming to Australia.

Stevie Nicks books first solo tour of Australia in six years.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

Great Value Brick and Tile

5 Jabrili Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 Sold for...

Exceptional value this 4 bedroom brick and tile home situated in sought after area close to the golf course, schools and the CBD. Features 4 built-in bedrooms...

Exceptional Value In Great Location

18 Ridgeview Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Located close to schools, sports grounds and golf course is this 4 bedroom family home. All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, master has walk-in robe and ensuite.

Charming Home - Large Block

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $235,000

Two bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances *reverse cycle air conditioner, positioned to flow through the...

Quality 10 Acre Grazing Block Close to CBD

Lot 5 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $150,000

6 Separate Titles. This quality 10 Acre fertile grazing block situated close to the CBD, Condamine River and Scots PGC College. Features two large sheds 18mx18m...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Budget Home

36 Darling Street, Allora 4362

House 3 1 $180,000

ALLORA - Freshly painted, new carpet, 2 built-in bedrooms plus child's or office 1960's home on 607 m close to facilities. Open plan living has a basic kitchen...

Rural Acreage

Yangan 4371

Residential Land OWNER WILLING TO NEGOTIATE FOR A QUICK SALE ... Want a block ... $130,000

OWNER WILLING TO NEGOTIATE FOR A QUICK SALE ... Want a block away from neighbours? Here it is in Bournes Road just outside of the small village of YANGAN and only...

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know