Student memories all that remains of Downs school

SILENT SCHOOL: In happier times, the playground at Tannymorel School getting a good workout.

AFTER more than 100 years of laughter and children's chatter, the playground at Tannymorel State School has fallen silent for the final time.

The school recently closed after being slated for closure in 2016.

At the time a spokesman from the Department of Education said it was down to declining student numbers.

"As no enrolments have been identified for 2017 or into the future, the Minister for Education recently approved the publication of a notice for the proposed closure of Tannymorel State School,” he said.

Tannymorel resident Mrs Myrtle Wagner has fond memories of her time as a student at the school in the 1940s as well as when she returned in 1974 for 20 years as a teacher's aid.

"I loved it, but I'm sad that Tannymorel just keeps disappearing,” she said.

"At one point, there was the coal mine, two hotels, a post office, a garage, the school, a general store and a couple of dance halls.

"When the railway closed, they started trucking the coal to Swanbank, but that proved too expensive and eventually the mine shut.

"That was the end of the town. It died then.

"Now we've lost the school, it's a disaster.”

Mrs Wagner said there were about 12 kids in the district who went to school elsewhere for their own reasons.

Resident Terry Baker has lived next door to the school for more than 30 years and attended as a student himself years before that.

"I knew it was closing up, just wasn't sure when that would happen, but there have been some signs up for a while,” he said.

"They just weren't enough kids to make it worth it, I guess it's better off closing.”

Long time resident Barbara Laws went to the school during the war years.

"And right back when it was the Farm Creek School my mother and father both went to it,” she said.

"My sisters and I loved the school and most of my children and some of my grandchildren went there as well. I feel sad about, it was a lovely school with great facilities and I think everybody is sad but I think it should have kept going.”

Mrs Laws' sister Binkie Morgan echoed the sentiment.

"It's sad, but there have been so few children there for quite some time,” she said. "The amount of money just to keep it open wouldn't have been viable. We had a great time at the school, there would have been 40 plus children then.

"I haven't heard what they're going to do with it, it's a huge shame. They only built a new library a few years ago.”