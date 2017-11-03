Students' award-winning project gets mirror finish

With their stunning finished product are Warwick High students Samuel Hoffman, Lachlan Bartz, Angus Roberts, Symantha Boyce, Kurt Camac, Evie Angell with Mirror Finish Smash Repairs owner Josh Robertson and teacher Micheal Plant.

A YOUNG Warwick businessman and former Warwick State High School student is being heralded as a reason for the success of the school's end result in the Formula Student program.

About 14 Year 12 students have spent the last two years designing, engineering and building their own working race car and at the recent final showing of the finished product at the Lakeside Driving Training Centre in Brisbane took out Best Presented Car, something teacher Michael Plant said was thanks to Josh Robertson of Mirror Finish Smash Repairs here in Warwick.

"We couldn't have done what we did without Josh,” he said.

"It's a simple as that.”

Mr Plant said fellow teacher Wayne Hoger suggest they see if Mr Robertson would like to be involved.

"Josh came over to the school and saw what the kids were working on,” he said.

"He suggested we send four or five kids out to his workshop every Wednesday afternoon for some lessons on the basics of body work and finishing.

"We were very lucky to have him pass on his expertise and knowledge and it really shows in the end result.

"This is a great looking machine.”

The body of the vehicle, which started as a rough fibreglass mould was worked on by Mr Robertson and the students for around two months and the end product is worth about $2000.

Student Angus Roberts said the experience was invaluable.

"We really didn't expect the car to end up looking this good,” he said.

"We're very proud of what we've achieved and so grateful to Josh for showing us the ropes.

"He was very clear and we've been lucky to learn how to do things the right wat the first time.”

Mr Robertson said he was happy to give something back to the school that gave him so much over five years of schooling.

"They were great kids,” he said.

"I'm a tough boss but to their credit they listened and took instruction, tasks were met and it's all come out A1 quality.

"These kids were ready and willing to learn and most of the time, that's half the battle.

"It was a pleasure to be involved and to pass on some of our quality work back to the community.”

Mr Plant said the kids were involved in every step of the body work except for the topcoat of paint.

"When we got together with all the other schools, there were 11 cars and everybody was commenting on how good ours looked,” he said.

"Some assumed we'd sent it away to be professionally done, but no we just had a great guide for how to do it right.

"It's very important for the school to say thanks to Josh, it wouldn't have been possible without him.”

Mr Robertson said he enjoyed getting to know the group of young auto enthusiasts.

"It's an important time of their lives,” he said.

"They're all becoming road users and getting their P-plates.

"Having spent this time here, now they'll have a friendly face they can rely on to come to they ever unfortunately get in trouble mechanically or smash-wise, which can be very daunting for a young person.”