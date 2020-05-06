Menu
BACK TO SCHOOL: Students will head back to the classroom on Monday under in an attempt to return 'normal' education.
Students’ first look at new ‘normal’

Emily Clooney
6th May 2020 4:00 PM
THE long-anticipated return to the classroom is just days away, as teachers and students begin the transition back to “normal” schooling.

The Queensland Government decision to return students in kindergarten, prep, years 1, 11 and 12 to formal education was only possible due to the state’s success in slowing the spread of coronavirus.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said students in these years were at the “most important junctures of schooling – the beginning and end of their educational journey”.

The announcement was one Southern Downs educators were glad to receive and Scots PGC College principal Kyle Thompson said was “vitally important”.

“Returning to ‘normal’ is important as it brings a sense of normality to their learning at a time when they are attempting to maximise their educational outcomes,” he said. “Perhaps equally important, it allows them to progress through their ‘rites of passage’ in preparation for the world beyond the school gate.”

The return to normal schooling isn’t restricted to the classroom, with Scots PGC students expected to pick up some extra-curricular activities next week.

“HPE classes will run using outdoor or large-scale venues to prevent students and staff working in enclosed spaces,” Mr Thompson said.

“Activities such as track and field and non-contact-based activities will be conducted and theory lessons will continue as normal.

“Physical activities remains vitally important to our young people’s physical and mental health so it is important that we conduct these in ways that conform to the principles.”

Despite being able to continue extra-curricular activities, the school has suspended assemblies, chapel services and large gatherings to ensure social distancing.

The gradual return of all students is still under discussion, with students in years 2–10 to retain an online learning plan. Mr Thompson said the school was navigating the challenges of delivering in-person classes and online sessions.

“A staggered return makes it difficult as staff are required to continue the extensive preparation required to deliver true ‘virtual’ teaching and online resources, as well as teach students in attendance in a conventional manner,” he said.

“’Normal’ and complete face-to-face teaching can’t occur until all of our students are back on our campus.”

Warwick Daily News

