Downs' students given taste of life beyond school

STUDENTS from around the Darling Downs were given a taste of life beyond school at a recent Beyond Year 10 Camp, hosted by USQ.

The program helped teens from Allora, Chinchilla, Dalby, Inglewood and Texas discover post-school options through visits to higher education institutions such as USQ and TAFE, and nine host organisations including Russell Mineral Equipment, Toowoomba Regional Art Gallery, Toowoomba Law Courts and Pacific Seeds/Advanta.

It was designed to help them explore a diversity of careers and learn about educational pathways that could maximise their choices and opportunities for their future.

Fifteen year-old Siobhan McEvoy from Allora State School attended as she wanted a sneak peek at life after Year 10.

She said the glimpse of industry and higher education choices was insightful and fun.

"It's been so enjoyable. I'd definitely do it again if I could," Miss McEvoy said.

"It's been really good to see how passionate people are about their jobs. It makes me want to go forward with my own career even more.

"Before Beyond Year 10 Camp, I thought you needed a certain OP but I now understand that there are different ways to get the job you want.

"It seems so much easier since coming here. Definitely a weight off my shoulders."

Beyond Year 10 Camp is an initiative of USQ's Making Career Choices Project which is funded through Commonwealth Government's Higher Education Participation and Partnerships Program (HEPPP).

For information on university pathways visit: www.usq.edu.au/study/degrees/pathway-programs.

