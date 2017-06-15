Students put pressure on top four with vital win in netball

POSSESSION: Doorslammers player Angela O'Mara, with ball, continued her top form in Warwick netball this week.

NETBALL: Scots beat Doorslammers 31-26 in this week's round of Warwick Netball Association fixtures.

The win has moved Scots to four points behind Doorslammers in the battle for fourth after round 13 of competitive fixtures.

After the end of fixtures in mid August, the top four will play off for the A-grade trophy while the fifth-placed team will go into the B-grade finals series.

Last year, Ravens won B-grade and still have a lead in A-grade this season. Jacinta Keogh (Ravens) and Ashleigh McLean (The Heat) were outstanding in one of the early games in the competitive grade.

One more round remains before senior fixtures go into recess for the fortnight of the school holidays.

Scores

Competitive Fixtures

Scots 31 d Doorslammers 26

Ravens 50 d The Heat 15

Hazzards 42 d Red Frogs 7

Confro 48 d Insync 19

Social Fixtures

Renegades 32 d Gettin Plastered Gals 18

Stylistics 39 d Shoot & Scoot 20

Fruit Tingles 34 d Roughies 23

Killara Cruisers 26 d Tradie Ladies 15

Strikers 43 d Hot Shots 14

Points Table

Competitive Fixtures Points after Round 13

49 Ravens

44 Confro

44 Hazzards

31 Doorslammers

27 Scots

24 The Heat

19 Insync

12 Red Frogs

Social Fixtures Round 15

53 Renegades

48 Strikers

39 Stylistics

35 Fruit Tingles

34 Bandits

33 Hot Shots

29 Gettin Plastered Gals

29 Killara Cruisers

25 Tradie Ladies

17 Shoot & Scoot

8 Roughies