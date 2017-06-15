Students put pressure on top four with vital win in netball

NETBALL: Scots beat Doorslammers 31-26 in this week's round of Warwick Netball Association fixtures.
The win has moved Scots to four points behind Doorslammers in the battle for fourth after round 13 of competitive fixtures.
After the end of fixtures in mid August, the top four will play off for the A-grade trophy while the fifth-placed team will go into the B-grade finals series.
Last year, Ravens won B-grade and still have a lead in A-grade this season. Jacinta Keogh (Ravens) and Ashleigh McLean (The Heat) were outstanding in one of the early games in the competitive grade.
One more round remains before senior fixtures go into recess for the fortnight of the school holidays.
Scores
Competitive Fixtures
Scots 31 d Doorslammers 26
Ravens 50 d The Heat 15
Hazzards 42 d Red Frogs 7
Confro 48 d Insync 19
Social Fixtures
Renegades 32 d Gettin Plastered Gals 18
Stylistics 39 d Shoot & Scoot 20
Fruit Tingles 34 d Roughies 23
Killara Cruisers 26 d Tradie Ladies 15
Strikers 43 d Hot Shots 14
Points Table
Competitive Fixtures Points after Round 13
49 Ravens
44 Confro
44 Hazzards
31 Doorslammers
27 Scots
24 The Heat
19 Insync
12 Red Frogs
Social Fixtures Round 15
53 Renegades
48 Strikers
39 Stylistics
35 Fruit Tingles
34 Bandits
33 Hot Shots
29 Gettin Plastered Gals
29 Killara Cruisers
25 Tradie Ladies
17 Shoot & Scoot
8 Roughies