QLD student’s quarantine dilemma to see family in Victoria

Beth, Kyle, Meredith and Georgia Robinson. JCU student Georgia Robinson will be unable to get home to Victoria for Christmas. Picture: Supplied

A VICTORIAN James Cook University student may run the gauntlet and go home for Christmas, despite the threat of expensive hotel quarantine when she returns.

For months, Georgia Robinson has been eagerly waiting for the borders to open.

Originally from regional Victoria, the 20-year-old student said the past few months has been difficult, especially when the southern state went into stage four lockdown.

Yesterday, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the state would only remain shut to Greater Sydney and Victoria come 1am on November 3. People from Greater Sydney will be allowed into Queensland provided they have spent at least 14 days out of hot spots and not tested positive to COVID-19.

While it was welcome news for many Queenslanders, a trip home for Christmas is still fraught with issues for Ms Robinson.

"It's been pretty hard, honestly, because I was meant to go home over July and that changed like four days before my flight, and I was like 'it's fine, I'll still have Christmas'," Ms Robinson said.

"If I do decide to go home, I'm not so worried about getting into Victoria, I'm really concerned about getting back because Queensland is so strict."

Ms Robinson said it could cost upwards of $3000 for her two-week stay on the way back. She hopes that if she stays in Victoria long enough, the rules will change and she can quarantine at home when she returns.

The marine biology student hasn't been home since February and watching the pandemic in Victoria from afar has been difficult.

"It's been really hard hearing about everything that is going on, not being able to do anything about it, but also not having any idea of how it is feeling for them (my family)," she said.

"It's quite a distinct difference between North Queensland corona-vibes to Melbourne corona-vibes."

Ms Robinson knows when she finally does get home, she will value the time. "Instead of just sitting on the couch, we'll do things together, go camping and have more of a family time," she said.

Originally published as Student's quarantine dilemma to see family in Victoria