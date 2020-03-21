Students told to stay home for two days

Victorian public school holidays will be extended by two days to allow teachers to make plans for online learning.

The days off will bookend holidays, with the final day of term one now Thursday, March 26.

Students will come back for term two from Wednesday, April 15.

"Teachers and schools are working hard to prepare for the possibility that we will need to move at some stage to more flexible learning arrangements, including remote learning," the education department said today.

Department of Education deputy secretary Dr David Howes said the student-free days would "provide an important opportunity for schools to consolidate their preparations".

"While our schools and teachers are well prepared to commence remote learning, it won't always be perfect, and we will learn as we go," he said in a memo to all schools.

The plans come as the number of coronavirus infections across the state continues to grow.

A police officer in suburban Melbourne has tested positive for coronavirus, causing the closure of the station they work at.

Ringwood police station was shut for cleaning on Friday after the officer was confirmed to have contracted the virus from an infected person while on annual leave.

The member returned to work on Tuesday when they were notified they had been in contact with a person who had the virus and immediately went into self isolation.

The station was shut for cleaning on Tuesday and staff the officer had worked closely with have also since been self isolating.

A second Melbourne University staff member was also confirmed to have the virus yesterday, after returning from overseas before the government's mandatory quarantine period for travellers.

The total number of confirmed Victorians with coronavirus is now 178, with Victorian hospitals bracing for a fast rise in cases.

Australia's borders closed last night, meaning non-Australian residents, citizens or immediate family members travelling from overseas were no longer permitted entry.

The last three international flights due to arrive at Melbourne's Tullamarine airport were from Bangkok and two from New Zealand.

