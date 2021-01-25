Menu
Stunned Mullets celebrating their win in the Warwick Australia Day Cricket Carnival 2021. Picture: Jessica Paul
Stunned Mullets celebrating their win in the Warwick Australia Day Cricket Carnival 2021. Picture: Jessica Paul
Sport

Stunned Mullets claim victory in Australia Day carnival

Jessica Paul
25th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
CRICKET: Now seven-time champions Stunned Mullets have claimed another victory in the Warwick Australia Day Cricket Carnival 2021.

Claiming first place with a narrow 11-run win over runners-up Summers, the team’s equally strong batting and bowling efforts at Slade Park saw them take home the trophy.

Stunned Mullets captain Troy Welsh accepted the $1000 cheque and trophy on behalf of his team, awarded by association president Andrew Bryson and event sponsor Danny Lyons.

“Thanks very much to Summers, it was great to have a close game for the final,” Welsh said in his acceptance speech.

“To our boys, thanks for travelling. We’re sort of dispersed all over the state, but we always seem to turn up at this weekend just to catch up with our mates and their families.

“Thanks to Andrew and the committee for putting on the carnival this year. As you said, it was great to get out there and play cricket.”

Rettke's XI team members celebrating their win in the social division of the Warwick Australia Day Cricket Carnival 2021.
Rettke's XI team members celebrating their win in the social division of the Warwick Australia Day Cricket Carnival 2021.

Stunned Mullets player Nathan Hooper received additional recognition when he was named player of the carnival.

Jordan Siebenhausen of Summers was recognised as the player of the competitive division’s final.

Rettke’s XI took out the social competition of the Australia Day Cricket Carnival with an 83-run victory over Sel’s at Mayhew Oval.

Young gun Jack Ragh from Rettke’s XI also won social player of the final.

