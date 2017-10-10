Styles fit for royalty

BLACK, WHITE AND ALL THINGS BRIGHT: Fascinators are reigning supreme this racing season, with bright hues popular along with the classic black and white.

BLACK, WHITE AND ALL THINGS BRIGHT: Fascinators are reigning supreme this racing season, with bright hues popular along with the classic black and white. FILE

THE cream of the crop of country racing, the Warwick Cup, is challenging Rose City punters to don their finest attire for the spring racing event this weekend.

No spring carnival is complete without Fashions on the Field, with plenty of prizes up for grabs thanks to Rose City Shoppingworld and other sponsors.

Rose City Shoppingworld marketing manager Louise de Lissa said despite the chance of softer ground at Allman Park this weekend, stilettos were still the shoe of choice for many this season.

"The season sees racegoers embrace bold prints and bright colours, creating a spectacular display of personality, style and sophistication,” Mrs de Lissa said.

"Simplicity is the key with bold statements in shoes and accessories but nude shoes are also a perfect option to pair with any outfit.”

Classic Dimensions owner Robyn Fraser said while black and white remained the signature colours for spring racing, bright hues were taking millinery to new heights this season.

"We've got lots of bright oranges, hot pinks, limes and turquoise,” Mrs Fraser said.

"Fascinators are always more popular and cheaper than hats but we have the sinamay straw hats in plenty of colours, and some do like the wide natural straw for sun protection.

"Lace, softer fabrics and florals are very popular, and off-the-shoulder and cold-shoulder style dresses are also selling.

"In terms of accessories rose gold is in this season and coloured beads are always popular.”

David Gengos and Co will be giving $2000 in cash prizes, and a $2000 Helloworld travel voucher, Riverview Hotel vouchers and Browns Brothers wine baskets are also up for grabs.

Major Rose City sponsors Hair Together and True Beauty are giving away $350 of De Lorenzo hair product to the best dressed lady, the Best Dressed Couple can score a $300 suit package from Lowes and $100 Crossroads gift card, and Best Millinery will be presented by Eyecare Eye Wear.

Fashionable race-goers can nominate or spotters will be keeping an eye out at Warwick Turf Club.

The parade will unfold from 2pm with new judges from Riverview Hotel and Rose City Shoppingworld joining the face of the Warwick Cup, Jess Somes, in picking the winners.