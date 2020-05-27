Menu
A usually quiet suburb has been rocked by another death after a woman's body was found this morning, with police investigations continuing.
A usually quiet suburb has been rocked by another death after a woman’s body was found this morning, with police investigations continuing.
Suburb rocked again after woman’s body found

by Brayden Heslehurst
27th May 2020 2:51 PM
A USUALLY quiet suburb south of Brisbane has been rocked by another death after a woman's body was found this morning.

Police are investigating after the death of a 36-year-old woman after her body was found inside a house on Francoise St in Eagleby at 7.45am.

A crime scene has been established in order for police to determine the cause of death with investigations continuing.

The death is the third in Eagleby in the past three months after two bodies were found in Curlew Cres within two months of each other.

