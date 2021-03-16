Sudden cafe closure sends shockwaves through community

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

The sudden closure of one of Warwick’s most popular cafes has sent shockwaves through the business community, with the future of the prominent space in question.

Owners Duanne and Janet Karle announced on Sunday via social media their cafe The Weeping Mulberry would be closing its doors that week, as Duanne would need to move away from Warwick to undergo treatment for an undisclosed illness.

“After many discussions and copious tears, it is with a heavy heart we must close The Weeping Mulberry … as it is not sustainable for us to stay open,” the statement read.

“On behalf of Duanne and myself, we would like to thank all our loyal customers for their love and support. We would appreciate your respect and value our privacy at this most difficult time.”

The Daily News reached out to Duanne and Janet for comment, but they were unable to be contacted.

The Weeping Mulberry was as popular for its plant nursery as it was its cafe delights and giftware.

Sharing their premises at the former Parmalat site with The Weeping Mulberry for several months, The Butterworth Arms owner Aaron Butterworth said the closure came as a shock but would not affect their gin bar.

“We’re separated from them with our own lease and everything, so we’ll keep going for the foreseeable future,” Mr Butterworth said.

“We’re not sure what’s going to happen long-term, but it’s a big precinct and (its owner) will make sure it all works out.”

Aaron Butterworth and Duanne Karle during the construction of The Butterworth Arms. Picture: Warwick Daily News

The Butterworth Arms manager Dan Meyers agreed, wishing Duanne and Janet “all the best in their recovery”.

There has been no indication as yet what kind of business could be taking over The Weeping Mulberry’s spot.

Parmalat precinct owner Graeme Collins was contacted for more information, but did not respond by deadline.

The Weeping Mulberry cafe has closed, but will remain open for a “closing down sale” on their giftware and nursery stock.

Opening hours are 9am – 3pm from Tuesday to Thursday, and 8am – 3.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.