Suerbikes in town for weekend of racing at Morgan Park

WORLD CHAMP: Oli and Troy Bayliss on their home track at Morgan Park Raceway.

THREE-TIME world superbike champion Troy Bayliss will be team boss for the Ducati team at round 5 of the 2017 Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championships presented by Motul Pirelli at Morgan Park this weekend.

The action will start Friday with practice and admission is free.

Members of the public had the chance to meet Bayliss and riders from the Yamaha Racing Team, Crankt Protein Honda Racing Team, DesmoSport Ducati Team, Jon Daniels Racing, NextGen Motorsport and Cube Racing Team at the band rotunda in Leslie Park, Warwick, on Thursday afternoon.

The fastest riders in the nation will be in Warwick this weekend for practice and a weekend of qualifying and racing.

Bayliss heads a team for the superbike round and will have a special interest in the 300cc supersport class as his son Oli is competing. Bayliss' son is one of two sons of world champions in Warwick this weekend.

Jason Crump won multiple world speedway championships and his son Seth will also compete in 300cc supersport.

Superbike rider Alex Phillis is the son of Robbie Phillis, who won multiple Australian superbike championships, and will be in action at Morgan Park Raceway.

Two riders from New Zealand will compete.

There will be 110 riders. Admission is $25 a day for adults, $35 for weekend. Concessional charge is $20 and $25. Children 15 and under free.

Action all day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.